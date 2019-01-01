Debutants APS Bomet to face Kenya Police as NSL starts on Sunday

The two law-enforcing sides will clash as the second tier competition welcomes a new season late in August

National Super League (NSL) will welcome the new 2019/20 season with a Police Derby where Police will host APS Bomet at Karuturi Stadium on Sunday.

APS Bomet saw off Ligi Ndogo with a 4-1 win in a promotion play-offs clash on July 30 to earn their ticket for a maiden appearance in the second tier.

Another debutant Muranga Seal will face Kibera Black Stars at Thika Sub-County Stadium while Vihiga Bullets, who topped Zone B last season, will face FC Talanta at Camp Toyoyo.

Muranga Seal conquered Zone A to earn a slot in NSL. who dropped out from the Kenyan Premier League ( ) to NSL will be up against Bidco United at Thika Stadium in a late kick-off.

, who also dropped to the lower league at the end of the 2018/19 KPL campaign, will face Migori Youth at Mumias Sports Complex.

United have already confirmed Sammy Okoth as their permanent head coach after a short stint on an interim basis last season.

Northern Wanderers, formerly Eldoret Youth, will host Nairobi Stima at Camp Toyoyo at 2 pm.

Fixtures:

Ushuru vs St. Joseph’s Youth (Ruaraka Sports Club, 3:00 pm) Kenya Police vs APS Bomet (Karuturi Sports Ground, 1:00 pm),

Modern Coast vs Administration Police (Serani Sports Club, 3:00 pm), Northern Wanderers vs Nairobi Stima (Camp Toyoyo, 2: 00 pm),

Muranga Seal vs Kibera Black Stars (Thika Stadium, 1:00 pm), Coast Stima vs Fortune Sacco (Mbaraki Sports Club, 3:00 pm),

Nairobi City Stars vs Shabana (Hope Center, 3:00 pm), Bidco United vs Mount Kenya United (Thika Stadium, 3:00 pm),

FC Talanta vs Vihiga Bullets (Camp Toyoyo, 4:00 pm), Vihiga United vs Migori Youth (Mumias Complex, 3: 00 pm).