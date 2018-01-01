Debutantes shine as Tusker down a hapless Mount Kenya United

Debutantes Kevin Omondi and Amini Muzerwa came off the bench to score with their first touch on the ball as Tusker ended a two-match winless run following a 3-0 victory over Mount Kenya United.

The Brewers started the season on the wrong foot after drawing 1-1 draw with Sony Sugar in the opening match before succumbing to Western Stima by a solitary goal, in their second trip to Nyanza this season.

But Robert Matano will end the year with at least maximum points, a victory that ensured that Mount Kenya United will head into Matchday four still in search of a desperate win in the infant Kenyan Premier League season.

Having dropped five points from a possible six, Tusker started the game on a high tempo, so desperate for an outright win. The Brewers won a free kick at a prime position in the six minutes, but Boniface Muchiri’s take didn’t trouble the opposing goalkeeper.

But David Juma made the amends just two minutes later when he put Tusker in the lead with a brilliant goal.

Juma, however, was pulled out in the 37t minute after he picked an injury and substitute Muzerwa punished Mount Kenya United at the stroke of the first half when he doubled Tusker’s lead with his first touch on the ball on his debut.

Tusker then suffered a second injury blow when Bill Oporia limped off with an injury. Kevin Omondi was thrown in and the former Gor Mahia forward took only two minutes to triple Tusker’s advantage, again with his first touch on the ball on his debut.

Omondi fired home a powerful header to ensure that the Brewers rounded off the year on a high, three points safely tucked in the bag.

Tusker Starting XI: Emery Mvuyekure, Rodgers Aloro, Sammy Mejja, Justine Omary Lloyd Wahome, Hashim Sempala, Peter Nzuki, Amos Asembeka, Boniface Muchiri, David Juma, Bill Oporia.