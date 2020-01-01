Debut Makwatta goal helps Zesco United to win over Mufulira Wanderers

The new striker eventually managed to find the back of the net after his earlier chances were thwarted by Joshua Titima in the league tie

John Makwatta's maiden goal for his new club helped Zesco United register a 2-0 win against Mufulira Wanderers in a Faz Super Divison tie on Sunday.

Makwatta and Winston Kalengo scored in the second half to ensure the league champions picked up a win after four matches without one in all competitions.

Makwatta could have earned his first goal as early as the third minute but he failed to find the back of the net with Zesco United's first attempt after he had been supplied with a good cross from Mwila Phiri.

Rusike Tafadzwa came close to breaking the deadlock in the 10th minute but his effort from just outside the penalty area was saved by Wanderers goalkeeper Joshua Titima.

The hosts had another chance in the 10th minute when they won a free-kick outside the 18-yard box after Tafadzwa had handled the ball. Ian Otieno saved the resultant shot from Wanderers to keep the score at 0-0.

The former Red Arrows and AFC goalkeeper made another critical save for Zesco United in the 36th minute when Wanderers were awarded another free-kick. Mwape Mwelwa fouled Douglas Muwowo but Otieno made sure Wanderers were not getting anything from the dead ball as he stretched to collect the ball calmly.

In the 58th minute, Wanderers' nice build-up were being thwarted by Otieno once more as Joseph Chewe's long-range shot did not trouble the Kenyan goalkeeper at all.

A minute after Chewe was denied by Otieno, Zesco attacked and Jesse Were's header was parried to safety by Titima once again.

Makwatta had another chance in the 72nd minute but did his shot went off target by inches.

Kalengo eventually opened the score in the 87th minute after he collected a pass from Phiri and fired past Titima who had denied them on numerous occasions before.

Two minutes after taking the lead, dangerous-looking Makwatta found the back of the net to score his first goal for Team Ya Ziko since joining at the end of January.

Coincidentally, Makwatta was assisted by his Kenyan compatriot Were as he scored to ensure Zesco got the win.

The champions have been winless since their January 22 victory against Buildcon.

They lost subsequent matches against Kabwe Warriors and and drew with Primeiro de Agosto and Nakambala Leopards.