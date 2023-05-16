Debate: Folarin Balogun made a massive mistake choosing the USMNT over England & Nigeria

After months of speculation, Folarin Balogun finally ended the noise by opting to represent the USMNT over England and Nigeria.

Finally, Folarin Balogun has made his choice. After a breakout loan spell at Reims this season, the Arsenal youngster had international teams queuing up trying to earn his allegiance. And on Tuesday, he closed the debate by declaring for the United States.

But did he make the right choice? Although the chance to lead the line at a home World Cup in three years would have no doubt played a role in his decision, England must have been a very difficult project to turn down.

Harry Kane will take some shifting, but Balogun might have had a decent chance of making the Euro 2024 squad if he continued his goalscoring form during the 2023-24 season. Right now, the Three Lions also look fairly well placed to bring the World Cup home with them when they jet off to the U.S., Mexico and Canada in a few years time.

Then there's Nigeria. If Balogun had helped them the Super Eagles add another AFCON trophy to their collection or have a deep run at the World Cup, he would have instantly become an icon. So, has Balogun made the right choice? Have your say in the comment section below 👇