The Debate Club: Cristiano Ronaldo or Bruno Fernandes - Who is Portugal's main man at Euro 2020?

With the defending champions set to play their first game of Euro 2020, who will be their most crucial player?

Portugal are all set to kick-start their Euro 2020 campaign with an encounter against Hungary on Tuesday.

The defending champions, who had a fairytale campaign five years back, come into this edition as one of the pre-tournament favourites, with a squad brimming with top class talent.

Fernando Santos' team, however, are in a tough group along with France, Germany and Hungary. But given the talent at their disposal, it wouldn't be a surprise if they manage to even top the group.

The likes of Ruben Dias, Joao Felix, Diogo Jota, Goncalo Guedes are all coming into the tournament on the back of great seasons at the club level. However, the two most important names in the Portugal squad will be captain Cristiano Ronaldo and midfield maestro Bruno Fernandes.

Ronaldo is 36 now but the Juventus star is still performing at the very highest levels and won the Golden Boot in Serie A last season with 29 goals. In all competitions, he scored 36 goals and registered four assists.

Bruno Fernandes, on the other hand, is in the form of his life with Manchester United. The 26-year-old sccored 28 goals and registered 17 assists in all competitions for the Red Devils and has been a creative force for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men.

However, who is their most crucial player - Ronaldo or Bruno Fernandes? That is a question we put forward to a couple of passionate fans in a bid to know how fans see the conundrum.

Watch how the conversation unfolds in Goal's Debate Club!