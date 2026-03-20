De Rossi: "We've already heard the criticism of Gattuso – let's not make a fuss"

Daniele De Rossi, Genoa’s manager, spoke to DAZN after the defeat against Udinese: “We’re very proud of the performance we put in; we know we’re on the right track. But there’s also a touch of frustration because we wanted to cap off the work we’ve done. A win today would have almost saved us.” These were Daniele De Rossi’s opening words after the home defeat against Udinese. The Genoa manager added: “We tried to bring a winning mentality, but a draw today wouldn’t have been too bad because I didn’t want to go into the break with a defeat, which is what happened instead. Udinese are a strong side, with quality. We’ve conceded very little in recent matches, including today. We lacked that spark and a bit of luck.”





The VAR call sometimes takes away some of your peace of mind. There was a previous incident with this referee, in Bologna, and the lads were wary of that: I was more level-headed because I wasn’t on the bench yet. We didn’t lose because of VAR because by now we’re used to playing with calls and non-calls.





Finally, a word on the national team: "I’ve spoken to Gattuso and Bonucci; I’ve had a few video calls with them. I know the manager is the first one who wants to go to the World Cup. We Italians need to bring a bit of positivity, yet I’ve already heard criticism regarding his squad list. Let’s stay positive and stop nagging him like we usually do. It’s a trait we typically have in Italy."