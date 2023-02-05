De Gea delivers update on Man Utd contract situation & future at Old Trafford

David de Gea has delivered an update on his contract situation at Manchester United, with his current deal still running down.

Keeper has been with Red Devils since 2011

12-month option in current deal

Wants to agree long-term extension

WHAT HAPPENED? The long-serving Spanish goalkeeper is yet to agree an extension to terms that are due to expire in the summer, although United have a 12-month option that they can take up at any time. De Gea would prefer to put something more long-term in place, having been with the Red Devils since 2011, and has revealed that talks are ongoing when it comes to matters of his future.

WHAT THEY SAID: De Gea has said of contract discussions: “We’re still talking. I’m just focused on the games, that’s the most important thing, but for sure it’s going to end in a good way.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: De Gea, who has taken in 517 appearances for United, signed his last contract with United in 2019 and is into his 13th season at Old Trafford.

WHAT NEXT? De Gea has been able to speak with clubs outside of England since January, with free agency still on the cards, but the expectation is that the 32-year-old still has many more campaigns in Manchester ahead of him.