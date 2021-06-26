De Gea or Henderson? Man United Fan View

Our Red Devils die-hard gives his view on who should be the Old Trafford giants’ number one

Heading into the 2021-22 season, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has a major decision to make: Who will be Manchester United’s No. 1 goalkeeper for the coming campaign?

Last season, David De Gea and Dean Henderson traded the Red Devils’ gloves, with the former—his form not what it used to be—giving way on occasion for the younger man to step into the side.

Henderson had previously excelled with Sheffield United on loan the season before, and while he enjoyed several fine performances as United’s stopper, there were also occasional jitters to raise concerns that he may not have the personality to hold down the position long-term.

De Gea was given a late-season opportunity to impress in the Europa League final against Villarreal, but an underwhelming display—including a decisive missed penalty in the shootout—sent the title to Spain and ensured a disappointing end to the campaign for the 30-year-old.

De Gea should be in his prime, but having also lost his place as Spain’s No. 1, his future appears uncertain.

This isn’t so according to United fan Usmane Ahmed, who told Goal in the latest episode of Fan View that he backs De Gea to reclaim his starting spot in the coming campaign.

“I prefer [De Gea],” Ahmed said on the latest episode of Fan View. “Henderson is an up-and-coming goalkeeper, and he proved himself at Sheffield United.

“His success last season made Sheffield United [reach] such a high position, he was a great influence,” he added.

It’s time he sit de gea out of some few games 😔 awful goalkeeping — United In My ❤️ (@OTebise) February 6, 2021

Ahmed acknowledged that De Gea didn’t enjoy the best of seasons last time around, but has nonetheless backed the experienced keeper to return to top form for the year ahead.

“For De Gea the influence is there, but sometimes you have your bad days and your good days,” the Ghanaian fan continued.

“Unfortunately his bad days were the days when we needed him the most, but he’s done a lot for Manchester United.

“We just hope he will bounce back in time for next season.”

Speaking in April, Solskjaer suggested that he welcomed the ‘bond’ between the two keepers and believed that the rivalry made each stronger.

Article continues below

By giving Henderson the opportunity to impress, he hinted—directly—at a future beyond De Gea, but restoring the Spaniard for the Europa League final suggested he’s not entirely convinced by the younger man.

With the new campaign fast approaching, which way will the Norwegian coach decide to go for such a critical position for the Red Devils?