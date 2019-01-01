'De Gea isn't the problem at Man Utd' - Schmeichel 'very disappointed' at keeper criticism

The Red Devils legend is amazed to see people questioning the Spanish custodian, with there more pressing issues to address at Old Trafford

David de Gea is “not the problem” at , says Peter Schmeichel, with a legendary former goalkeeper “very disappointed” to see the Spaniard being questioned.

The Red Devils’ No. 1 appeared to be untouchable for long periods, with his consistency helping to counter the struggles of others during an era of much change at Old Trafford.

Mistakes have crept into his game of late, though, with a series of unfortunate errors seeing his position come under threat for the first time since making a slow start to his time in .

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has vowed to stand by De Gea, with there no plans to remove him from the United side, but uncertainty shrouds his future amid ongoing contract extension talks.

Schmeichel believes any criticism levelled at a proven performer is misplaced, regardless of the transfer talk, with the 28-year-old an integral part of the Red Devils squad.

The United icon told Standard Sport: “I am very, very disappointed with the short-sightedness of everyone.

“Every person who feels they have a right to comment on everything on social media.

“I urge people to have a look at the team he is playing in - look at the confidence of the team. Then have a look at what he’s done in the same kind of teams over the last four or five years. He’s been brilliant.

“Then he’s deemed to make a few mistakes – okay, one or two – but it happens. It happens to every goalkeeper.

“There are only two games left so there is no discussion about whether he’s not playing. I’m disappointed with people who this easily jump on someone who has been this good. Very, very disappointed.”

Schmeichel added, with United considered to have bigger issues to address that who lines up between the sticks: “Without David de Gea, can you imagine where Manchester United would have been? This is the question I have to ask.

“I cannot blame him for anything. I think he has been absolutely fantastic and I wish people could just let him go.

“He’s not the problem. There are other problems that need to be addressed.”

United’s sixth-placed standing in the Premier League is forcing them towards another summer rebuild.

They will hope that no new goalkeeper forms part of those plans, with the intention being to tie De Gea to fresh terms and remove any potential distractions from his mind.