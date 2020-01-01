De Bruyne admits to Man City ‘mistakes’ as he welcomes deals for Ake and Torres

The Belgium international playmaker concedes that Pep Guardiola’s side shot themselves in the foot on too many occasions in 2019-20

Kevin De Bruyne admits that made too many “mistakes” in 2019-20, with the Blues unable to sustain challenges for Premier League and crowns.

Pep Guardiola’s side also saw the ripped from their grasp, with a third successive triumph representing the height of their success.

Inconsistency, particularly at the back, proved to be an issue for City throughout a testing campaign.

They remained a formidable force when performing at their best, but saw , and shut off routes to major silverware.

Investment has been made in the current transfer window, with Guardiola looking to fix any supposed faults, and many are tipping the Blues to bounce back in style.

De Bruyne will have a key role to play in that quest, having just been named PFA Player of the Year, and he concedes that there are obvious issues for City to address.

The Belgian midfielder told the club’s official website: “A few years ago Liverpool were behind so many points and then it got closer.

“It can change so quickly and I don’t think you can ever base a season on points difference.

“A lot of the time this year we played good enough, but we didn’t capitalise on their mistakes and we made a few mistakes too many and the other teams got goals out of it and points.

“That’s the difference. I don’t think a lot has changed from the years before, but if you make too many mistakes then you lose too many points.”

Nathan Ake has been brought in to help try and plug defensive leaks for City, with the versatile international snapped up in a £40 million ($53m) deal with Bournemouth.

De Bruyne is helping a new recruit to settle in, saying: “He was the main guy at Bournemouth and he played all the time and built up a good reputation. I think he can do really well.

“I have already reached out and he to me for houses. I can help him a little bit. I think because we can speak the same language it will be easier to get a connection between us.”

Ferran Torres is the other fresh face at the Etihad Stadium, having made a £21m ($27m) move from , and the 21-year-old winger is another that De Bruyne has high hopes for.

He said: “I’ve not watched a lot of him.

“But to be honest, everybody who comes here has a good enough level to do well.”