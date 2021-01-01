'De Bruyne has bird’s-eye vision' - Belgian midfielder is still Manchester City's most important player, says Dunne

The former Citizens defender was left in awe after the playmaker's latest stellar display against Birmingham in the FA Cup

Kevin de Bruyne has "bird's-eye vision" according to Richard Dunne, who says the Belgian midfielder is still 's "most important player".

De Bruyne has been a revelation since his £55 million ($74m) move to Etihad Stadium from in the summer of 2015.

The 29-year-old has contributed 60 goals and 102 assists to the Blues' cause across 242 appearances, picking up two Premier League titles, one and three Carabao Cups along the way.

He has shown no signs of slowing down in the first half of the 2020-21 season, with his latest standout display coming in the 3-0 home win over in the third round of the FA Cup.

A Bernardo Silva brace and a Phil Foden goal wrapped up a comfortable victory for Pep Guardiola's side, and De Bruyne was the architect as he dictated the pace of the game from the middle of the pitch.

He was similarly influential when City knocked arch-rivals out of the last week, and Dunne says the international is only getting better with age.

“It’s like he has bird’s-eye vision stuck in his head!” the former defender told the club's official matchday show after their triumph against Birmingham.

“If the Birmingham players switch off for one second, he will pick them off. The pass to Foden is incredible. It’s just a joy to watch.

“He’s still the most important player on the pitch. There’s no stepping back for him and he just improves all the time, and he showed it against United why many fans feel he is the best player in the world.”

De Bruyne will likely return to Guardiola's starting XI when City resume their latest Premier League season on Wednesday night. The four-time champions will welcome to Etihad Stadium before their focus shifts to another home fixture against four days later.

They will also have a fourth-round FA Cup fixture to look forward to, the draw taking place on Monday night, and the Carabao Cup final against later in the year.

City are currently sitting four points behind leaders , but they have two games in hand on the Merseyside club.