DC Motema Pembe vs Gor Mahia: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview
Gor Mahia are well aware a high scoring draw or a win of any kind will guarantee their progression to the group stage of the Caf Confederation Cup.
For the hosts, Daring Club Motema Pembe from the Democratic Republic of the Congo, a goalless draw is all they need to make it to the next stage of the competition.
Last season, in the same stage, Gor Mahia held New Star of Cameroon to a goalless draw in Yaounde to advance to the group stage of the competition after claiming a 2-1 win at home, and coach Steve Polack will need his charges to again be resolute at the back.
Against Motema Pembe in the first leg, K'Ogalo opened the scoring courtesy of Ivorian striker Gnamien Yikpe, but William Luezi scored a vital away goal to give his team the advantage ahead of the second leg.
|Game
|DC Motema Pembe vs Gor Mahia
|Date
|Saturday, November 3
|Time
|5:30 pm (EAT)
TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch
In Kenya, the game can be watched live on Facebook and TV.
|Kenya TV channel
|Online stream
|NONE
|Gor Mahia Facebook page
Outside Kenya, the game will NOT be LIVE.
|Outside (Kenya) TV channel
|Online stream
|NONE
|Gor Mahia Facebook page
Squads & Team News
|Position
|DC Motema Pembe squad
|Goalkeepers
|Muko Barel, Nathan Mabruki
|Defenders
|Mukoko Amalee, Ngimbi Ngimbi, Inonga Baka, Ikoyo Ikoyo, Bongonga Vinny, Baometo Junior, Mangidula Enock, Bahide Bahide
|Midfielders
|
Rachidi Assumani, Doxa Gikanji, Ngouelu Seda, Tomandzoto Borel, Desi Desi, Ahiro Carter, Arsene loko, Likuta Willia, Kolawole Peter
|Forwards
|Grateful Cup, Kone Junior, Musinga Kwamambu, Kayembe I'm Dreaming, Forward Junior
The Congolese side have all the players available for the return leg and will be aiming at completing the job after getting a 1-1 draw away.
Motema Pembe will be playing at home and will rely on the support from the fans to eliminate Gor Mahia.
Probable XI for DC Motema Pembe: Muko, Amalee, Ngimbi, Baka, Ikoyo, Assumani, Gikanji, Seda, Cup, Kone, Kwamambu.
|Position
|Gor Mahia squad
|Goalkeepers
|Fredrick Odhiambo, David Mapigano
|Defenders
|Wellington Ochieng, Shafik Batambuze, Geoffrey Ochieng, Joachim Oluoch, Joash Onyango, Charles Momanyi, Maurice Ojwang.
|Midfielders
|Ernest Wendo, Tobias Otieno, Kenneth Muguna, Curtis Wekesa, Boniface Omondi, Lawrence Juma, Samuel Onyango.
|Forwards
|Nicholas Kipkirui, Dickson Ambundo, Gislain Yikpe Gnamien, Francis Afriyie.
With defender Charles Momanyi suspended, the Gor Mahia technical bench has to decide who starts between Joachim Oluoch and Maurice Ojwang.
Yikpe might be handed a start after his excellent display in the first leg, while many hope winger Nicholas Kipkirui has fully recovered and ready to roar again.
Asked on whether the absence of Momanyi will affect the team, Polack told Goal: “I have players who can do the job as well, that is why we have reserve players and I know any player who will come in will do a good job.”
Polack’s only worry is having a lean squad of 15 players for the big task.
“I am not worried playing without [Momanyi] but my main worry is we only registered 16 players for the competition and now we have 15 players to take to Congo and I hope and pray no one gets injured,” Polack told Goal.
“We have 15 players and it is not easy to go to a decisive game like this with 15 players but at the end of the day you can have 15 players or 50 players but you will have to field eleven players in a single match.”
Probable XI for Gor Mahia: Mapigano, Ochieng, G. Ochieng, Onyango, Oluoch, Otieno, Muguna, Juma, Kipkirui, Omondi, Yikpe.
Match Preview
Gor Mahia have a chance of playing in the group stage for the third season in a row but will have to break Motema Pembe away from home.
The DR Congo side lost their last Caf CC game at home against Sudanese outfit Al Khartoum 2-1, to make the aggregate score 3-3 before later advancing via a penalty shootout.
Captain Kenneth Muguna believes the 18-time Kenyan champions can replicate last season's heroics in West Africa to advance.
“Last season, we had to hold New Star [of Cameroon] to qualify, and we can do it [again]. We are prepared to go and fight for our slot in the next stage, and with a good display on the pitch coupled with goals, we can make it,” Muguna told Goal.
Muguna's sentiments are echoed by coach Polack who feels Motema Pemba were lucky to get a goal in the first leg.
“I don’t think our game is over yet,” Polack told Goal. “We have another full 90 minutes to play for in Congo and if my players get their scoring boots, then we are in a good position to progress.
“You saw what happened in the first leg, we created many scoring chances and to be honest I think we deserved to win the match. I have always told my players football is about scoring goals, the more you score the more you have the chances of winning in any match.
“But we played very well, created many chances which we never used and finally, they [Motema Pembe] managed to get the away goal which I think it was not deserved.”
The winners on aggregate will secure a group stage ticket and a Sh27 million windfall that comes with qualification.