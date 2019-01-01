DC Motema Pembe vs Gor Mahia: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview

The Kenyan champions will be seeking to make it to the group stage for the third season in a row when they play in the return leg

are well aware a high scoring draw or a win of any kind will guarantee their progression to the group stage of the Caf Confederation Cup.

For the hosts, Daring Club Motema Pembe from the Democratic Republic of the Congo, a goalless draw is all they need to make it to the next stage of the competition.

Last season, in the same stage, Gor Mahia held New Star of to a goalless draw in Yaounde to advance to the group stage of the competition after claiming a 2-1 win at home, and coach Steve Polack will need his charges to again be resolute at the back.

Against Motema Pembe in the first leg, K'Ogalo opened the scoring courtesy of Ivorian striker Gnamien Yikpe, but William Luezi scored a vital away goal to give his team the advantage ahead of the second leg.

Game DC Motema Pembe vs Gor Mahia Date Saturday, November 3 Time 5:30 pm (EAT)

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In , the game can be watched live on Facebook and TV.

Kenya TV channel Online stream NONE Gor Mahia Facebook page

Outside Kenya, the game will NOT be LIVE.

Outside (Kenya) TV channel Online stream NONE Gor Mahia Facebook page

Squads & Team News

Position DC Motema Pembe squad Goalkeepers Muko Barel, Nathan Mabruki Defenders Mukoko Amalee, Ngimbi Ngimbi, Inonga Baka, Ikoyo Ikoyo, Bongonga Vinny, Baometo Junior, Mangidula Enock, Bahide Bahide Midfielders Rachidi Assumani, Doxa Gikanji, Ngouelu Seda, Tomandzoto Borel, Desi Desi, Ahiro Carter, Arsene loko, Likuta Willia, Kolawole Peter Forwards Grateful Cup, Kone Junior, Musinga Kwamambu, Kayembe I'm Dreaming, Forward Junior

The Congolese side have all the players available for the return leg and will be aiming at completing the job after getting a 1-1 draw away.

Motema Pembe will be playing at home and will rely on the support from the fans to eliminate Gor Mahia.

Probable XI for DC Motema Pembe: Muko, Amalee, Ngimbi, Baka, Ikoyo, Assumani, Gikanji, Seda, Cup, Kone, Kwamambu.

Position Gor Mahia squad Goalkeepers Fredrick Odhiambo, David Mapigano Defenders Wellington Ochieng, Shafik Batambuze, Geoffrey Ochieng, Joachim Oluoch, Joash Onyango, Charles Momanyi, Maurice Ojwang. Midfielders Ernest Wendo, Tobias Otieno, Kenneth Muguna, Curtis Wekesa, Boniface Omondi, Lawrence Juma, Samuel Onyango. Forwards Nicholas Kipkirui, Dickson Ambundo, Gislain Yikpe Gnamien, Francis Afriyie.

With defender Charles Momanyi suspended, the Gor Mahia technical bench has to decide who starts between Joachim Oluoch and Maurice Ojwang.

Yikpe might be handed a start after his excellent display in the first leg, while many hope winger Nicholas Kipkirui has fully recovered and ready to roar again.

Asked on whether the absence of Momanyi will affect the team, Polack told Goal: “I have players who can do the job as well, that is why we have reserve players and I know any player who will come in will do a good job.”

Polack’s only worry is having a lean squad of 15 players for the big task.

“I am not worried playing without [Momanyi] but my main worry is we only registered 16 players for the competition and now we have 15 players to take to Congo and I hope and pray no one gets injured,” Polack told Goal.

“We have 15 players and it is not easy to go to a decisive game like this with 15 players but at the end of the day you can have 15 players or 50 players but you will have to field eleven players in a single match.”

Probable XI for Gor Mahia: Mapigano, Ochieng, G. Ochieng, Onyango, Oluoch, Otieno, Muguna, Juma, Kipkirui, Omondi, Yikpe.