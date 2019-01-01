DC Motema Pembe keen to sign Gor Mahia star Muguna

Goal understands the former Western Stima player could leave the Kenyan champion in the next transfer window

skipper Kenneth Muguna has attracted the attention of DC Motema Pembe, Goal can reveal.

A source privy to the transfer has confirmed to Goal the former player is on the verge of signing for the Democratic Republic of the Congo side.

“They have already contacted the player and anytime he will travel to Congo to sign a two-year deal,’ the source, who did not want to be named told Goal.

“Motema Pembe has been following [Muguna] since the two sides met in the Caf Confederation Cup and I think they have now decided to make the transfer known. They have contacted Gor Mahia and also talked to the players’ representatives and I think soon, he will leave the club.”

Muguna is among the players who have openly shown their displeasure with the club and is also reported to have handed in a transfer request to leave the Kenyan champions.

Other players who have asked to leave K’Ogalo include defenders Joash Onyango and Maurice Ojwang. On Saturday, Gor Mahia coach Steven Polack revealed to Goal he will consider his future with the club in the next four weeks.

“If the situation at the club do not improve in the next four weeks, then I will make up a decision on my future with the club,” Polack told Goal on Saturday.

“For now I am not thinking about my future, I am still committed to the club and would love to be here for as long as I can. I signed a two-year contract when I joined the club and would love to see it through.

“But sometimes the conditions we find the club in are not encouraging and is the reason I want to give myself another four weeks to see if the problems will be solved, if not then I will deeply think about my future.”

The Kenyan champions are currently struggling financially and have not paid players and the technical bench for the last four months.