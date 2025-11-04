Davis Cup 2025 Finals tickets: Dates, ticket prices & more

The Davis Cup, often dubbed the 'World Cup of Tennis', is the premier international team competition in men's tennis. In 2025, all eyes will be on Italy as it hosts the prestigious Finals.

After a spectacular run that saw them crowned champions in both 2023 and 2024, the Azzurri are aiming for a historic third consecutive title on home soil. From the thrilling group stages to the nail-biting knockout rounds, the Davis Cup Finals 2025 promise unparalleled drama and world-class tennis action.

GOAL has all the essential information you need to secure your tickets right now and be part of this monumental event.

When are the Davis Cup Finals 2025?

The Davis Cup Final 8 is set to take place in Bologna, Italy, from November 18 to November 23, 2025. This six-day tennis extravaganza will see the best eight national teams battle it out for the coveted trophy.

Date Event Stage Tickets Tuesday, November 18, 2025 France vs Belgium (Quarter-final) Tickets Wednesday, November 19, 2025 Italy vs Austria (Quarter-final) Tickets Thursday, November 20, 2025 Spain vs Czechia (Quarter-final) Tickets Thursday, November 20, 2025 Argentina vs Germany (Quarter-final) Tickets Friday, November 21, 2025 Semi-final (SF1) Tickets Saturday, November 22, 2025 Semi-final (SF2) Tickets Sunday, November 23, 2025 Final Tickets

Where to buy Davis Cup Finals 2025 tickets?

The official host city for the Final 8 is Bologna, Italy, with matches taking place at the Bologna Fiere. For direct official purchases, you can visit the dedicated Davis Cup ticket portal on the website or TicketOne.

Last-minute tickets are likely to be hard to secure this close to the competition, so if you want to make it into the tournaments, you can look at secondary ticket retailers like Viagogo.

How much are Davis Cup Finals 2025 tickets?

Ticket prices for the Davis Cup Finals 2025 vary depending on the session, seating category, and the stage of the tournament.

Official tickets for individual sessions can start from approximately €122 for categories like Parterre Nord or around €168 for Lodge O/E for the opening day.

For those looking for potentially cheaper options, especially on the secondary market, prices can sometimes be more competitive, from as low as €63 on Viagogo.

While these might be the lowest available prices, it's crucial to exercise caution and use verified reseller sites to avoid issues. Always compare prices across different platforms to ensure you're getting the best value.

When are Davis Cup Finals 2025 tickets released?

Tickets for the Davis Cup Final 8 in Bologna are currently on sale.

For major events like the Davis Cup, early bird or pre-sale opportunities often allow fans to purchase tickets before they become widely available to the public.

Keep an eye on the official Davis Cup website and social media channels for any announcements regarding additional ticket releases or specific phase sales for the next tournament.

How can I get Davis Cup Finals 2025 tickets?

To get your hands on Davis Cup Finals 2025 tickets, follow these steps to maximize your chances of securing the best seats at the best prices: