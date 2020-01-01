Davies has the potential to be one of the best in the world, claims Bayern coach Hoeness

The Canada international can take his game to the highest level during his career after enjoying a breakthrough campaign

teenager Alphonso Davies has the talent and potential to become of the world's best players, according to the club's reserve team coach Sebastian Hoeness.

The 19-year-old has become a regular in the left-back position at Allianz Arena this season, scoring one goal and laying on four assists in 21 senior appearances.

And Hoeness feels Davies has found consistency in his game this campaign while believing that the Canada international can go on to reach the top of the sport.

"Phonzy is now one of the top performers on a regular basis," Hoeness told Goal .

"If his development goes on like this, he certainly has the potential to advance to the top of his position internationally."

Davies signed a deal to swap side for Bayern in July 2018, but ended up completing the North American domestic season before joining the champions in November of the same year.

The -born wide man made his debut for the German giants in January 2019 against and went on to score his first goal in March at the age of 18.

With the fast development of Davies in Bavaria, Hoeness thinks the Canadian is a good example for young players to be given plenty of first team exposure.

"[Davies] showed that it can be worth throwing the boys into the cold water and giving them the opportunity to swim freely," Hoeness said.

"He previously played in the second team and indicated to me his great potential. He was always motivated and tried to get involved."

Davies, who can also play as a winger, has been allowed to establish himself as Bayern's left-back with David Alaba moving into a central role.

His athletic capabilties and experience in playing higher up the pitch make him the perfect prototype to play in a wide defensive position, according to Hoeness.

"Obviously, [Davies'] physique is one of his great strengths," he said. "He is a model athlete: fast and also very robust.

"Accordingly, his body is his greatest weapon. He is also a left-footer who works well from a technical point of view, even at the highest speed.

"The fact that he mostly played at the front during his apprenticeship now benefits him as a left-back."