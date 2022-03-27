Davies claims no heart problem after ‘boring’ two-month break at Bayern Munich

Alphonso Davies claims to have “no problems” with his heart, with the Bayern Munich full-back relieved to be back in training and edging his way into contention for a recall after a “boring” two-month spell on the sidelines.

The 21-year-old Canada international was diagnosed with mild myocarditis in January, on the back of posting a positive Covid-19 test, and was immediately ruled out of action as collective focus was shifted to his general health.

All of the necessary tests and checks have now been completed, with Davies raring to go again as he looks to make a positive impact in Bundesliga and Champions League title bids before the end of the season.

Quizzed on his recovery by Bayern’s official website, Davies has said: “I'm happy to be back at Sabener Strasse.

“The rehab is going well so far. I have no problems with my muscles and heart, but I'm not at 100 per cent - yet! I'm just happy that I can train again and I'm ready for work.”

He added: “I'm giving it my all. I'm working closely with the medical department and the rehab staff.

“And I'm training very, very hard with and without the ball. Lots of running, strength training. I hope I can soon be back helping the team.”

Davies has not figured for Bayern since December 17, with an enforced spell out of action seeing him sit out 12 games across all competitions.

There has been little for him to do since the turn of the year, as he was not technically injured, and one of the hottest prospects in world football admits that he has found it difficult to pass the time.

He had on being forced to watch on from afar: “The last four to eight weeks were very boring, and tough mentally.

“I've done a lot of music in my studio, check it out. My family was here for a long time and I've visited my girlfriend in Paris once or twice. And otherwise, waiting, waiting, waiting.”

That process is now almost complete, with Bayern heading into a crucial stage of the season that will see them take in important domestic fixtures while also facing Villarreal in the Champions League quarter-finals.

