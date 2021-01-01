David Simiyu: Mathare United confirm signing of ex-Sofapaka midfielder

The midfielder arrives on a free transfer having parted ways with the former league champions in January

Football Kenya Federation Premier League side Mathare United have confirmed the signing of David Simiyu.

The midfielder joins the Slum Boys on a free transfer since he left Sofapaka along with eight other players in late January.

Faina Jacobs, Bryson Juma, Collins Wakhungu, Isaiah Wakasala, Jedinak Nana, Promise Chinonso and Michael Karamor are the other players who were released by Batoto ba Mungu.

"David Simiyu has joined the club on a short term deal until the end of the current 2020/21 season. The midfielder commonly referred to as 'Balo' by his peers, joins us on a bossman," Mathare confirmed on Wednesday.

"Welcome so much to Mathare Davy."

The midfielder arrives at the Eastland club, who had started the season with much on and off pitch difficulties, but a recent 1-0 win over Nzoia Sugar looked to have satisfied head coach Salim Ali.

"I am satisfied with the fighting spirit and if I could, I would award every single one of them with the game’s [Most Valuable Player] award," Ali said in a previous interview.

"It has been a tough start. Everything that went on before the season started has impacted the team hugely. Trying to balance the team while playing competitively has been our undoing but I feel we are now slowly finding our footing.

"We will improve as long as the fighting spirit, as we saw against Nzoia, continues."

Mathare United, who were brought back to the FKF Premier League fold by a local tribunal, are in position 16 on the 18-team table with eight points from eight matches.

Next for them is a game against promoted side Bidco United on February 19.

Thereafter, they will play Wazito FC, Nairobi City Stars, Kakamega Homeboyz, Posta Rangers before taking on AFC Leopards.