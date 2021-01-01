David Ouma re-joins Sofapaka as Sporting Director and assistant coach

Just three days after parting ways with Harambee Starlets, Ouma has made a dramatic return to top-tier side Batoto ba Mungu

FKF Premier League side Sofapaka have appointed David Ouma as the team’s Sporting Director and assistant coach respectively.

The appointment of Ouma comes just three days after he parted ways with Football Kenya Federation as the head coach of the women’s national team Harambee Starlets.

In a statement obtained by Goal, Batoto ba Mungu have confirmed the return of Ouma, who previously spent five years at the club in different capacities.

“Sofapaka is today [Wednesday] pleased to announce the return of coach David Ouma,” read part of the statement from the club.

“Ouma, who previously spent five years at the club in different capacities before being appointed the national women's football team Harambee Starlets head coach, will double up as the club’s Sports Director and Assistant coach of the senior team.

“As a Sports Director, his work would entail being in charge of Youth Development structures and recruitment of talented players.”

Speaking to Goal on the appointment of Ouma, Kalekwa said he was delighted to have him back saying his great passion for his work had pushed him to hire his services again.

“David [Ouma] is back home and I knew he would one day come back where his heart really is,” Kalekwa told Goal. “He spent five good years with us in different capacities and during those years, he showed great passion in his work and that is why when he had the chance to work with him again, we didn't think twice.”

On his appointment, Ouma told Goal: “First of all I want to thank God that I'm finally back at Sofapaka. It has been a journey, I worked here for about six years, then I went to be an assistant coach of the national men's team Harambee Stars under coach Bobby Williamson, then I was appointed the head coach of the national women team Harambee Starlets.

“I can say Sofapaka was my stepping stone to national duties. It helped in my coaching transition and that is why I'm back since I want to give back after earning a lot of experience and knowledge in the last few years.

“My plan with the team is to ensure that we remain as competitive as possible, going into the future assignments.”

Ouma will find Sofapaka lying in position 11 of the 18-team league table with 19 points from 15 matches.