David Ouma backs Kenya U15 to grow after Spain tournament

The youngsters got eliminated in the quarter-finals after posting three wins and two losses

David Ouma has backed the U15 national team to improve, given the experience they acquired in the Mediterranean International Cup.

Ouma managed to lead the Harambee Stars juniors to the quarter-final stage before losing to French side ASM Belfortaine.

"It was good participation for us because as you know the tournament has brought a number of good players in now. With 19 years of its existence, better teams are now participating in the tournament. We had , and even . With our participation, the boys got a good experience," Ouma told the FKF website.

The coach further hailed how his charges performed at the competition and tipped them to do even better going forward.

"I have worked with this team for the last two and a half months and the performance they had in , for example, winning three matches and losing two showed they did their best. Even getting a point there was not going to be easy and as you know, we fielded the U15s, means that we played a younger age than our rivals. We have tested our skills and our potential generally.”

Ouma’s sentiments were echoed by striker Harel Gril.

“I am sure when we shall be 18 years and the same size as our opponents in the tournament we would have developed better. I believe we outplayed them tactically and technically but when it came to matters like aerial balls and stuff like that, that is where we suffered most. But I am sure by the time we grow older we would be level with them,” said Gril.

The players will now have to shift focus to the FKF Elite League.