David Ochieng starts as AFC Leopards name team to face Western Stima

In the attack, Ingwe head coach has deployed Wayi Yeka, Eugene Mukangula, and Vincent Oburu

AFC head coach Casa Mbungo has handed new signing David ‘Cheche’ Ochieng his full debut in the clash against .

Ochieng' joins Joshua Mawira and Soter Kayumba who are also making their first appearances in Ingwe shirts. Kayumba recently, acquired from will partner with Christopher Orochum in the defense.

Mawira, who is on his second stint at the Den, has been slotted in the backline that also has Isaac Kipyegon. ‘Cheche’ has been handed a place in the midfield where he will partner with Brian Marita and Whyvonne Isuza.

Options on the bench include Okaka Aziz, Kaheza Marcel, and Mousa Saad.

Isuza will captain the side in the absence of Robinson Kamura. Yusuf Mainge is absent due to national team assignments while Dennis Sikhayi is suspended

AFC Leopards XI: Adira Jairus, Kayumba Soter, Kipyegon Isaac, Mawira Joshua, Oruchum Christopher, Ochieng David, Marita Brian, Isuzza Whyvonne (C), Tatuwe Wayi Yeka, Mukangula Eugene and Oburu Vincent.

Subs: Bakame Eric, Salim Abdallah, Okaka Aziz, Kaheza Marcel, Saad Mousa and Achuka Clark.