David Ochieng': Mathare United complete defender signing from Al Ansar

The defender has been brought onboard to strengthen the Slum Boys' defense ahead of the forthcoming campaign

have completed the signing of experienced defender David Ochieng', commonly referred to as Cheche.

The Football Federation (FKF) Premier League sides have been active in the transfer market n the last few days, bringing onboard players they feel are capable of helping them to perform in the forthcoming season.

With a few hours remaining before the transfer window closes, the 2008 champions have confirmed the arrival of the former AFC defender.

More teams

"Well well well, look at what we have here," the Slum Boys posted on their official social media outlets.

"Kenyan international David 'Cheche' Ochieng' has joined us on a one-year deal from Saudi Arabian side Al Ansar.

"Excited to have you onboard 'Cheche,' [you are welcome] at Mathare."

✍️🏿| Well well well…. look at what we have here 😍



Kenyan international @OchiengCheche has joined us on a one-year deal from Saudi Arabian side Al Ansar.



Excited to have you onboard Cheche 😀Karibu sana Mathare🥳#GreatnessWithin #MUFC #FKFPLTransfers pic.twitter.com/JCnuO7tRzB — Mathare United FC (@MathareUtd) November 6, 2020

The 28-year-old has been a free agent after his contract with Saudi Arabian outfit Al-Ansar FC expired.

Ochieng' started his professional career in 2011 with the National Super League side Nairobi Stima. A year later, he joined FC and was part of the Kenyan Premier League ( ) title-winning team. He also won the KPL Super Cup.

The defender then left for Saud Arabia where he signed with Al Tawoon FC from 2013 to 2015. He was among the key players at the team and went on to make 51 appearances, scoring one goal in the process.

American outfit New York Cosmos was interested in the 28-year-old's services and they signed him in 2016 but the defender left again a year later. At the time, he had played a total of 29 matches and scored one goal.

On Tuesday, the ‘Slum Boys’ confirmed the signing of three players - striker Eugene Wethuli from National Super League (NSL) side Nairobi Simba, Cersidy Okeyo from , and defender Moses Mburu from AFC Leopards.

They have also signed defender Martin Werunga.

The next calling was in for Idrottsforeningen Brommapojkarna in 2018. It was a short-term contract for the player and he played 13 times for them before he made a return to Kenya, signing a six-month contract with AFC Leopards in 2019.

Article continues below

After that, he left for Al-Ansar where he was plying his trade before his contract expired.

Mathare have not yet resumed training in preparation for the FKF Premier League campaign. However, they are set to resume on Tuesday.



