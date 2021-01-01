David Majak: Swedish side Kalmar FF sign Tusker FC forward on loan

The Brewers have confirmed the South Sudan international will join his new team on May 1

11-time Football Kenya Federation Premier League champions Tusker FC have confirmed the exit of striker David Majak to Swedish top-tier team Kalmar FF.

The Bright Star has been a consistent performer for the Brewers and attracted the Red Brothers' attention who have snapped him with an option of making the deal permanent.

"We wish to confirm that our striker Majak is set to leave for Sweden for a six-month loan stint with top Division Side Kalmar FF," the Ruaraka-based charges confirmed on their official website.

"The South Sudan international who has been part of the Tusker family for three seasons will link up with his new side effective May 1 for an initial loan offer until the end of the year with a view to signing permanently."

The striker has promised to give his best at the new team and went on to appreciate all those who made the deal possible.

"I am happy to make this important step in my career and I want to thank Tusker for the opportunity and for allowing me to make this move," Majaka said.

"I am ready for the challenge ahead and I will keep working hard just as I have done here."

Tusker CEO Charles Obiny lauded the forward for his discipline and believes the attacker will only benefit from the move.

"We are proud of the new step that Majak has taken and as a club, we wish him all the best," the official said.

"This is a new level for him and definitely will make him improve as a player and as a person. Majak has been a faithful servant of the club and has been a disciplined and dedicated player. Seeing him make this progress is a proud step for us as a club."

Kalmar have played three games in the ongoing campaign from which they have managed to get seven points after two wins and a draw. They have scored two goals and conceded none.

They are aiming at winning the league at the end of the campaign.