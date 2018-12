David King'atua leads attack as Bandari names squad to face KCB

Farouk Shikhalo has maintained his place in goal same as captain Felly Mulumba, who will control the defence

David King’atua will lead the attack as Bandari take on KCB in the Kenyan Premier League match.

The Dockers are going for a third straight victory while Frank Ouna charges are still chasing for an elusive win-in three games.

Abdullah Hassan, Lugogo Wilberforce, Yema Mwama will support King’atua and William Wadri upfront.

Bandari starting XI: Shikhalo Faruk, Otewa Dan, Siraj Mohammed, Otieno Brian, Mulumba Felly, Luvutsi Michael, Abdullah Hassan, Lugogo Wilberforce, Yema Mwama, Wadri William, King’atua David.

Substitutes: Oduor Mustapha, Meja Nicholas, Mudavadi Moses, Agade Collins, Mosha Benjamin, Ndemi Keegan, Ochomo Wycliffe.

KCB starting XI: Manyika Peter, Badi Baraka, Omwenga Bolton, Kibwage Mike, ugabo Gabriel, Mutinda Michael, Esiye Estone, Munala Simon, Onyango Chrispinus, Amianda Benson, Kisiavuki Clinton.

Substitutes: Adisa Omar, Warambo Bethwel, Orenge Dennis, Ochieng’ Brian, Nderitu mMrtin, Owino Kennedy, Mwangi Samuel.