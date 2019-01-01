David Gateri starts for Mount Kenya United as they seek for first league win

Harun Nyakha has also been included in the starting eleven alongside veteran midfielder Moses 'Dube' Odhiambo.

Coach Anthony Mwangi has named Mount Kenya United squad to play Kariobangi Sharks in the Kenyan Premier League.

David Gateri will marshal the defense and protect goalkeeper Philip Odhiambo. Harun Nyakha has also been included in the starting eleven alongside veteran midfielder Moses 'Dube' Odhiambo.

The bench has Paul Okatwa, John Njoroge, Kelvin Omondi among others. The team has lost all its four games.

Mount Kenya United XI: Phillip Odhiambo, Boniface Kimani, David Gateri, Bernard Omondi, Franco Balabala, Harun Nyakha, Paul Kamau, Kelvin Thairu, Moses Odhiambo, Brian Nyakan and Samuel Ndung'u.

Article continues below

Subs: Frankline Mwenda, John Njoroge, Paul Okatwa, John Ndirangu, David Chan, Nigol Mohammed and Kelvin Omondi.

Kariobangi Sharks XI: John Oyemba, Michael Bodo, John Kuol, Tom Teka, Nixon Omondi, Patilah Omotto, Duke Abuya, Harrison Mwendwa, Vincent Wasambo, Sydney Lokale and George Abege.

Subs: Brian Bwire, Geoffrey Shiveka, Sven Yidah, Finley Osoro, Shaphan Oyugi, Henry Juma and Moses Mwangi.