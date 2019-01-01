David ‘Cheche’ Ochieng: I am adapting to the new role at AFC Leopards

The defender is among another six players that arrived at the Den during the last transfer window

David ‘Cheche’ Ochieng has revealed that he has had to adapt to the new playing position at AFC .

Coach Andre Casa Mbungo has deployed 'Cheche' as a defensive midfielder and the defender says it has been a tough challenge but he is ready to help the team from whichever position the coach asks him.

“It has been a big call for me because sometimes I make a lot of runs going forward and tracking back to cover the defenders but I am trying to cope with the new duties. The coach (Mbungo) told me to help in playing there because our designated defensive midfielders were injured,” Cheche told Goal.

The former New York Cosmos and Brommapojkarna defender further revealed the motivation that informed him to sign for Ingwe a side that was struggling in the Premier League ( ) during his arrival.

Ingwe were 14th on the log with a paltry 16 points from 16 matches and had conceded 22 goals and managed to score just 13.

“I joined AFC Leopards to face a whole new challenge because then the club was almost at the bottom of the table.

Article continues below

"Some players would have opted to join big teams like or but I wanted that challenge to help the team rise from that position to where we are now.

"Finishing among the top five teams will be a challenge and one well taken for me,” the defender added.

Kenyan winger Paul Were, Rwandese Soter Kayumba, Ugandan Ivan Sekazza, former midfielder Boniface Mukhekhe and Shami Kibwana are the other players signed by AFC Leopards in the last transfer window.