David Beckham's son Romeo makes professional football debut for Inter Miami reserves

The teenage talent, whose father is a Manchester United legend, lined up for Fort Lauderdale CF against Tormenta at the weekend

David Beckham's son Romeo made his professional football debut for Inter Miami reserves on Sunday night.

Beckham junior was handed his first professional contract earlier this month, with the 19-year-old signing for Fort Lauderdale CF - part of MLS franchise Inter Miami, which is co-owned by his father.

The 19-year-old made his full debut for the USL League One outfit at the weekend, playing 79 minutes of their 2-2 draw with Tormenta at DRV PNK Stadium.

How did Romeo perform?

Romeo started on the right-wing against Tormenta - the position Beckham senior mastered during his own career across spells at Manchester United, Real Madrid, Milan and Paris Saint-Germain.

The teenager wasn't quite able to emulate his father in his first appearance, as he managed just 19 touches before being substituted 11 minutes from time.

Romeo's best moment came in the 57th minute when he linked up well with Harvey Neville - son of Inter Miami head coach Phil - before setting up a team-mate with an inch-perfect cross, only to see him head the ball wide of the post.

Fort Lauderdale were 2-1 up before Romeo left the pitch, thanks to goals from Mitchell Curry and George Acosta, but conceded a late equaliser which ultimately saw them slip to eighth in the USL League One standings.

What has been said?

Romeo took to social media to express his delight after making his debut, before looking ahead to Fort Lauderdale's next fixture against Greenville Triumph on Saturday.

"Blessed to have made my pro debut tonight for @fortlauderdalecf. Full focus onto the next match," he wrote on Instagram.

