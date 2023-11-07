WATCH: David Beckham's not happy! Inter Miami co-owner left fuming after Arsenal legend Thierry Henry steals his crisps

David Beckham was left fuming after Thierry Henry finished off his crisps on the sidelines of San Siro Stadium.

Henry polishes off Beckham's crisps

Beckham left fuming

The legends in attendance to watch Champions League fixture

WHAT HAPPENED? Legends of the game, David Beckham and Thierry Henry are in attendance at the San Siro stadium to witness the Champions League clash between AC Milan and Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday.

Ahead of the clash, Henry could be seen polishing off Beckham's crisps on the sidelines which did not amuse the Inter Miami co-owner who gave a stern look to the Arsenal legend upon finding his packet to be empty.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: PSG took the lead in the ninth minute of the match but Rafael Leao restored parity for the hosts within three minutes of conceding the opening goal.

WHAT NEXT? The former Arsenal striker is currently in charge of the France U21 side while Beckham's club are set to take on New York City FC in an offseason friendly on November 10.