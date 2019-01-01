David Accam: Columbus Crew competition making me a better player

The Ghana international speaks about his time with the Black and Gold after scoring on Saturday

attacker David Accam believes the battle for playing time in the team has challenged him to lift his game.

The international is among the new faces with the Black and Gold this season having joined the club from in May.

On Saturday, he netted his second goal in seven Major League Soccer ( ) appearances as Crew played out a 2-2 draw with .

"There is a lot of competition in the team, especially in the wing position," Accam said as reported by his club's official website.

"We have a lot of good players and everyone is capable of starting and doing well, so for me, it’s about being ready to make an impact any time I get a chance.

"Yeah for sure [competition in midfield has helped me become a better player] because you know someone can take your position so any chance you get, you have to take advantage.

"That’s what I try to do every time and I know most of the guys to do the same."

Article continues below

Accam is no doubt hoping for better fortunes this season following his struggles at Union last term.

A combination of injuries and loss of form restricted him to 23 league outings involving 13 starts and one goal, just a year after netting a remarkable 14 times in 31 matches involving 25 starts for .

The 28-year-old is one of three Ghana internationals currently on the books of Crew, the others beings centre-back Jonathan Mensah and right-back Harrison Afful.

