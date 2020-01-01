Danson Kago: Mathare United sign former Posta Rangers forward

The Slum Boys have brought in the winger to sharpen their attack ahead of the forthcoming campaign

Football Federation (FKF) Premier League side have signed forward Danson Kago.

The 26-year-old is seen as a critical player for the Slum Boys as they re-build for the 2020/21 season. The 2008 league champions have confirmed the experienced winger will be with them for the forthcoming season.

"Kenya international Danson Kago has joined the club on a year-long deal," Mathare confirmed on their social media accounts.

"Kago, capped 15 times at Harambee Stars, adds pace, guile, and experience to our attacking department."

The former champions are confident the fleet-footed winger will take less time to settle at the club considering his roots can be traced back to the team.

"A one-time league champion and two-time domestic cup winner, Kago's quick feet are a welcome addition in both offensive wings," Mathare continued.

"Having honed his skills at Mathare Youth Sports Association (MYSA), Kago is expected to have a smooth transition as he settles down ahead of the new season.

"Welcome home Kago."

✍️🏿| Finally some transfer business😍



Kenyan international @razkago has penned a one year deal, returning back home to the club that nurtured him via our @mysakenya youth system.



Karibu nyumbani Kago🙂#GreatnessWithin #MUFC #FKFPLTransferDeadline

In 2011, Kago was with Posta before opting to join in the 2012 season up until 2015.

His display attracted FC, who signed him in 2016, and he went on to play two seasons for them. He eventually made a return to in 2018 until this year when he was released alongside midfielder Brian Osumba, and Marcellus Ingotsi.

The Mailmen are restructuring for the 2020/21 Kenyan Premier League ( ) season and they were letting go of players they felt were surplus to requirements.

"It is better to ensure we have the players we need for the new campaign to realize the set objectives," coach Sammy Omollo told Goal.

"Osumba, Ingotsi and Kago have been released; the technical bench opted to let them go because in a way it felt they will not fit in well for next season. They are good players, but they will not fit in the system, we wish them the best wherever they will be playing.

"They are good players, and their experience will come in handy in their new teams."

The Kenyan transfer window comes to a close on Monday, November 2.