Danson Chetambe: New signing wants to help Bandari FC to win KPL titles

Former Zoo Kericho midfielder reveals the reason why he signed for the Dockers ahead of the new season

New FC signing Danson Chetambe has revealed his main desire is to help the new side win titles this season.

The Dockers signed the attacking midfielder to bolster the team ahead of the busy 2019/20 Kenyan Premier League ( ) season.

Chetambe hopes to have a good season, similar to the one he had at his former team , where he netted 10 goals to help the team avoid relegation.

“I hope to carry on the good performance with Bandari and help the team win titles this season,” Chetambe told reporters.

“It is going to be a tough season since we have the Caf Confederation Cup, the league, Super Cup and also defending the FKF Shield. So far I enjoy my stay in Bandari and I promise our fans good results."

The midfielder won the Sports Journalist Association of (SJAK) May/June footballer of the month award for last season, after scoring five goals in nine games to help the Kericho-based side to bag 15 points.

This season, Bandari will be taking part in the Caf Confederation Cup as well as.