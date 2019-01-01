'Danke 5-13-17' - Germany fans pay tribute to axed Bayern Munich trio

All three of the 2014 World Cup winners saw their international careers abruptly ended by Joachim Low earlier this month

fans have paid tribute to Mats Hummels, Jerome Boateng and Thomas Muller, who were all axed from the national team earlier this month.

Joachim Low controversially announced two weeks ago that the decorated trio will no longer be considered for international selection.

All three players were vital members of Germany's 2014 World Cup-winning side, but Low decided to turn the page on the stars.

"I thank Mats, Jerome and Thomas for the many successful, extraordinary and unique years together," Low told Bild of his decision at the time.

"In the national team, however, it is now important to set the course for the future."

Germany played their first match since Low's announcement on Wednesday, hosting in a friendly at the Volkswagen Arena in .

And fans took the chance to make their voices heard, unveiling a large display before the game that read: "Danke 5-13-17" which referred to the numbers the three players wore with Germany.

All three players have hit out at Low's decision, with Muller saying he was "dumbfounded" and Hummels calling it "incomprehensible."

Article continues below

Germany have struggled to match their success in following their triumph at the 2014 World Cup.

They were beaten by hosts in the semi-final of Euro 2016, before losing to and last summer to shockingly crash out at the 2018 World Cup group stage.

Low's side followed that up with a dismal campaign that saw them relegated from the top tier of the competition.