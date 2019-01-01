Daniel Ouma claims Judith Nyangi and Ben Omondi ought to resign following allegations of fiscal indiscipline

Omondi and Nyangi are accused of illegally collecting money from the club's branch offices thus violating their oaths of office

Council of Chairmen general secretary Daniel Ouma has demanded the resignation of two club officials over alleged financial indiscipline.

In a letter seen by Goal and sent to the club's executive committee, Ouma claims general secretary Ben Omondi and organising secretary Judith Nyangi Omondi are culprits of fiscal mismanagement and should, therefore, leave the club.

Ouma alleges the duo have failed to exercise their functions in accordance to the rules that govern the club's affairs in a transparent manner.

“Whereas it has come to our attention that the said two (2) officials general secretary Ben Omondi and organising secretary Judith Omondi Anyango allegedly collect money from some branches. The said money is in lieu of branch affiliations,” the letter read in part.

“The reasons for this petition are that the officials violated the oath of office to administer their office duties, faithfully and impartially. That they failed to provide constructive and effective leadership, improperly interfering with management and discussing GMFC operations."

Ouma further pointed out instances where the two officials reportedly collected money from club branches in different parts of the country.

“They acted in a fiscally irresponsible manner engaging in actions and decisions that are contrary to the interests of the GMFC which violated the trust and undermine the confidence of the GMFC family,” the letter continued to read.

“For the avoidance of doubts General Secretary Ben Omondi received the money as follows: Gor Mahia FC Leighton Branch Shs 10,000 and Embakasi Airport Branch Shs 10,000.

“Organising secretary Judith Nyangi Omondi received money as follows: Gor Mahia FC Manyatta Branch Shs 10,000 and Gor Mahia FC Kisii branch Shs 5,500.

“Under chapter six of our constitution we, therefore, demand the culprits' exit office with immediate effect."

Nyangi has been a vocal official of K'Ogalo and she pointed out alleged difficulties former head coach Dylan Kerr faced before he resigned from the club.

In April, she also claimed Hassan Oktay had not received his salary for two months.