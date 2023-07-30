We will crush Barcelona! Dani Carvajal backs Real Madrid to beat rivals in La Liga despite pre-season defeat

Real Madrid's Dani Carvajal remains confident despite a pre-season loss to Barcelona, vowing that they will prevail in La Liga clashes.

WHAT HAPPENED? After Real Madrid's 3-0 loss to Barcelona in a pre-season match in the US, defender Dani Carvajal remains undeterred, asserting that Los Blancos will perform better in official La Liga matches against their rivals. Despite the disappointing result in the friendly fixture, Carvajal remains optimistic about their chances when they face Barcelona in the competitive season.

WHAT THEY SAID: “Losing against Barcelona is not a tasteful dish, but you have to know the moment we are in, what the game means. I am convinced that in official competition, we are going to pass over them," said Dani Carvajal, expressing his confidence in Real Madrid's abilities to outperform Barcelona when the matches hold greater significance.

"We have had chances, five [shots hit the] crossbars, we have missed a penalty... don't worry, when the moment of truth arrives, we will pass over them," Carvajal added, highlighting the team's determination to rise above their rivals in crucial fixtures.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Pre-season matches are often used by teams to fine-tune their strategies and test new combinations. While the loss to Barcelona might be disappointing, it does not carry the same weight as official La Liga clashes, where the intensity and stakes are higher. Real Madrid will look to build on their pre-season performances and work on rectifying any shortcomings ahead of the upcoming competitive fixtures.

WHAT'S NEXT? Real Madrid will conclude their pre-season tour with a match against Juventus on August 3. Following that, they will begin their La Liga campaign with a game against Athletic Bilbao.