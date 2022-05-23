Dani Alves unsure if Barcelona will grant his wish for contract extension

Dani Alves says he is not sure if Barcelona will grant his wish for a contract extension.

The Brazilian full-back signed a short-term deal to return to Camp Nou late last year but his contract will expire this summer.

GOAL reported last week that the 39-year-old has told the club that he wants to extend his stay until at least the end of 2022 as he targets a place in Brazil's squad for the World Cup in Qatar.

What has Dani Alves said about his future?

"I don't know if it will be my last game," he said to reporters following Barca's 2-0 loss at home against Villarreal in the final La Liga game of the season.

"I live in the present, I don't think about the future.

"My desire is to continue because I can keep helping the club, but it does not depend on me.

"I have aspirations and will keep fighting."

How has Dani Alves performed this season?

The ex-Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain man has featured 17 times in all competitions for the Catalan side this summer.

He has chipped in with a goal and three assists to help Barca recover from a difficult start to the season and secure a second-place finish.

Asked for his analysis of his team's campaign, he said: "We have to put in more enthusiasm because we're representing these colours and a rich history. We cannot reach the end of the year without aspirations.

Article continues below

"We are very demanding. We have to go for more always. It's been an unstable season. Some good moments and not-so-good moments.

"We have to hold on to the good ones and not repeat the bad ones. That's the reflection we have to do."

Further reading