Dan Waweru's lone goal leaves AFC Leopards rooted in relegation zone

AFC Leopards have now lost seven league games this season, five of them in quick succession

Ulinzi Stars needed a Dan Waweru goal to hand AFC Leopards a fifth straight league defeat.

The soldiers looked threatening from the word go, and it took them just three minutes to find the back of the net. A few minutes later, Ingwe custodian Eric Ndayishimiye almost conceded the second goal, when a John Njuguna’s drive caught him in the face and the goal went out for a futile corner.

With 23 minutes gone, Leopards had a chance to equalize when a beautiful ball fell to Wayi Yeka, but the forward headed the ball straight into the hands of James Saruni.

Whyvonne Isuza also had a chance to give Leopards an equalizer, but good defending and perfect goalkeeping ensured that does not happen. It was Ulinzi who ended the first half on a high note; Enosh Ochieng was well fed on the left, but his cut back for the unmarked Bikokwa was intercepted by Shittu for a corner.

Aziz Okaka and Vincent Oburu were introduced in places of Brian Marita and Robinson Kamura, with Ingwe desperately needing an equalizer. The changes made injected some energy in Ingwe’s cylinder; Oburu found Jaffari Odeny in the danger zone, but Ulinzi defenders scrambled the ball off the line.

In the 65th minute, it was the Soldiers who came close again, but Ochieng failed to hit the back of the net after missing a good ball by Waweru. That could have been a costly miss for the striker because moments later, Saruni did well to deny Isuza who was certain to find the back of the net.

With about two minutes on the clock, the game was stopped after an assistant referee was hit by a stone from alleged Leopards fans as the players sought refuge at the center of the pitch, leaving the police to return the normalcy.

Even after the match resumed, Leopards were unable to find the equalizer, something that leaves the team in the relegation zone.