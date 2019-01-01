Dan Shikanda clinches AFC Leopards chairman's post

The elections were held after the office holders ended their three-year terms permitted by the constitution

Dan Shikanda has been elected as the new AFC chairman.

Shikanda managed to win the post as he garnered a total of 456 votes from the elections that were held at Moi International Sports Complex, Kasarani on Sunday.

Lawyer Ben Musundi came second after managing 165 votes while former club's Chief Executive Officer Ronald Namai came third with 72 votes.

AFC Leopards finally managed to hold the elections after a storm brewed when Boniface Ambani was dismissed as a candidate for the elections. Ambani had declared interest in the chairman's post but he was not cleared even after he sought the intervention of the High Court.

Article continues below

His case was dismissed and the Elections Management Group were given the green light to conduct the elections.

Shikanda was part of the 'Rescue Team' that was formed at the start of the 2018/19 season as Ingwe started their campaign poorly. He was also part of the playing unit that won the Kenyan Premier League ( ) title in 1986, 1988 and 1989.

The last Ingwe elections were held in 2016.