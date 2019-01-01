Dan Shikanda: AFC Leopards aim to win Caf Champions League or Confederation Cup

The Ingwe chairman is confident his side will soon win a Caf inter-club competition

Newly elected AFC chairman Dan Shikanda is confident the club will win either the Caf or Caf Confederation Cup in the next five years.

The former international was elected as the club’s chairman two months ago after garnering a total of 456 votes ahead of his main challenger lawyer Ben Musundi who managed only 165 votes.

Shikanda admits the team is in the process of re-building and soon they will be a force to reckon with both domestically and abroad.

“Building a team is a process, and we have time to do so; we want to make [AFC] Leopards a giant and within the next five years, we have a target of winning either the Champions League or Confederation Cup," Shikanda told Goal on Tuesday.

“It is not going to be easy, it will be a bumpy ride, a difficult and tough journey, but we are determined to make it happen. We have a quality team and we want to stabilize it within a specific time. As Leopards management, we are confident it will happen.”

The first hurdle for coach Casa Mbungo will be to win the FKF and help Ingwe to a top three finish in the 2019/20 season.

The last time Ingwe won the Kenyan Premier League ( ) was back in 1998.