Former Nigeria sports minister Solomon Dalung had foreseen danger before the Super Eagles played Ghana in Tuesday’s Fifa World Cup qualification play-off return leg.

Having settled for a 0-0 draw against Otto Addo’s team, Augustine Eguavoen’s men needed a win in Abuja to earn a place in Qatar, however, that never happened as scores stood at 1-1 after 90 minutes.

Prior to the make or break African classic, the elder statesman had expressed his worries about the three-time African champions’ chances due to the choice of MKO Abiola Stadium, Abuja.

According to him, that showdown should have been taken to where ‘the spirit of Nigeria football is’ while predicting that Super Eagles would struggle against the four-time African champions.

How ex-Sports Minister Solomon Dalung predicted Nigeria's downfall at Abuja 🇳🇬 pic.twitter.com/6qThQJUn7G — GOAL Africa (@GOALAfrica) March 31, 2022

“Abuja is a hostile group for our team [Super Eagles], I must be honest because the stadium is located where the fans of football will have to be transported from other places to come and occupy the stadium,” Dalung told GOAL.

“The residents of where the stadium is located are used to watching football through the satellite and might not even have time to come there [to the stadium]

“How I wish we should have used another ground but it has been politicised.

“We would have either used Uyo [Godswill Akpabio Stadium] as we have been using or if Lagos [Teslim Balogun Stadium] were better. This is where the spirit of Nigeria football is

Article continues below

“But playing at home - where we are strangers - we will all be playing away at home.”

Over the years, the Abuja Stadium has been a poor hunting ground for Nigerian national teams. On November 15, 2009, the Golden Eaglets bowed 1-0 to Switzerland in the final of the U17 Fifa World Cup.

A year later, the Super Eagles almost missed qualifying for the 2010 Fifa World Cup staged in South Africa following a 2-2 draw with Tunisia.