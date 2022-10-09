Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers has suggested Patson Daka is currently ahead of Jamie Vardy in the striker's pecking order at the club.

Daka scored in a 2-1 loss at Bournemouth

Vardy is fully fit and ready to start matches

Zambian's pressing gives him the edge

WHAT HAPPENED: The Zambia international was preferred ahead of his positional rival on Saturday in the 2-1 loss at Bournemouth. Daka opened the scoring in the first half, but the hosts answered twice in the second stanza courtesy of Philip Billing and Ryan Christie.

BackpagePix.

Vardy was introduced in the 67th minute, replacing the Chipolopolo star but he could not inspire the relegation-threatened Foxes to victory.

WHAT WAS SAID: Manager Rodgers revealed later on Vardy is fit but he opted to give Daka a starting berth owing to his impact. "He, [Vardy], is fully fit," the tactician said as quoted by the club's website.

"It’s important our team has the intensity to press the game throughout and Patson’s obviously [is] very, very good in that aspect and he’s got another goal as well. Jamie [Vardy] is still very important for us, whether he starts or comes off the bench."

Getty

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Daka has now managed to score three goals and provided one assist in his eight league matches this season. Despite having three assists, Vardy is struggling to get his name on the scoresheet. He has so far made nine appearances for the team.

With his current form, it is safe to say Rodgers might be tempted to make Daka his first-choice attacker in the forthcoming matches as he works his way out of the relegation zone.

Getty

WHAT NEXT: Daka is expected to feature as Leicester host Crystal Palace in their next game in the Premier League. A loss in this fixture might see the club parting ways with Rodgers owing to the poor showings this season that have seen the club collect just four points.