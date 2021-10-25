‘Daka is not greedy and I knew he will pass to me’ – Leciester City’s Maddison on Brentford goal

Leicester City midfielder James Maddison has described Patson Daka as a player who doesn’t have "a greedy bone" in his body after he set him up to score in the 2-1 Premier League win against Brentford on Sunday.

The Foxes travelled to West London to face the promoted side after their earlier wins against Manchester United and Spartak Moscow. City took the lead through a stunning long-range drive from Youri Tielemans in the 14th minute.

The Bees then moved level in the 60th minute courtesy of Mathias Jorgensen but 14 minutes later, the Zambia international, who had come on in the 46th minute for Jamie Vardy, set up Maddison to score what turned out to be the winner at Brentford Community Stadium.

The England international has reserved praise for the Chipolopolo star, who despite being in a position to shoot and score, he decided to lay a pass to him.

“Patson, as a guy, is so nice, so humble, so hard-working,” Maddison told the club’s official website. “He’s not got a greedy bone in his body. I always believed that he was going to square it to me. I was screaming just in case he wasn’t!

“But it was a brilliant pass from Kelechi, a great run, and it’s my job to try and keep up because he’s so quick. I was there for the tap-in and thankfully he squared it with good awareness and good vision.

“It’s a massive week. When you play Manchester United at home, every game against them at the minute is magnified because Cristiano Ronaldo’s back. That felt like a really big game, which we did really well in. We then travelled to Moscow and got a win in the Patson [Daka] Show!

“We travelled back, with not much rest time and not much training, and that one was probably the toughest out of the lot to be honest, to come here and win. They put you under so much pressure. It’s a brilliant week for the club.”

On Tielemans' stunning goal, Maddison explained: "I was behind it. I tried to play almost like a quick free-kick into Kelly (Kelechi Iheanacho) and the defender just headed it out to Youri and I don’t think I’d want it to fall to anyone else apart from Youri [Tielemans] at the minute.”

Meanwhile, Nigeria international Iheanacho played for the entire game.