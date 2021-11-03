Daka-Iheanacho partnership will strike fear into the heart of Spartak Moscow – Leicester City legend Elliott

Former Leicester City captain Matt Elliott has backed Kelechi Iheanacho and Patson Daka to lead the Foxes’ attack for Thursday’s Europa League encounter against Spartak Moscow.

Daka and Iheanacho formed an impressive partnership in their last European outing against the Russian club with the former scoring four goals, thanks to a brace of assists from his Nigerian teammate.

They host Spartak Moscow at King Power Stadium for another Group C fixture and Elliott is expecting the two African stars to start after they were less involved in Saturday’s Premier League loss to Arsenal.

"It'll certainly strike fear into the hearts of the Moscow defenders won't it, a reminder of that duo together," Elliott told the club’s website. "Neither of them played 90 minutes against Arsenal, Jamie Vardy did, so you would imagine that will be the case.

"I think we'll be looking at minimal changes, although there will be a handful. There will be a sprinkling, I'm sure, but nothing too drastic. They don't want to undo the good work that was done in Moscow here in Leicester by not following through on the back of that result.

"Daka and Iheanacho, I don't think too many people would be unhappy with that strike force. There's plenty of potential there, that's for sure."

Daka has contributed five goals and an assist in 10 appearances for Brendan Rodgers' men since his arrival on a five-year deal in June while Iheanacho has three goals and five assists to his name across all competitions.

Elliott further predicted how the Foxes should line-up as they chase their second group win to boost their chances of progressing to the next round.

"I think they'll start with a back three. They've had a good run with it of late,” the club legend continued.

“It didn't work because they couldn't get a proper control of the game early on. They weren't at their best early on either, which was a contributory factor.

"Against Moscow, Leicester should be able to get a bit of a grip in terms of possession in the game. From that, they can build and get those wing-backs forward more and be more effective. They were a little hesitant to do so against Arsenal."