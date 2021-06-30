Daka: Iheanacho must remain at Leicester City to compete – George

Following the Zambian's arrival, the Nigerian football icon has advised his countryman to remain with the Foxes

African football great Finidi George tells Kelechi Iheanacho he must not contemplate leaving Leicester City following the arrival of Patson Daka.



The Zambia international was announced as the Foxes’ newest recruit on Wednesday after he was handed a five-year contract in a deal worth a reported £23 million ($32m) from Red Bull Salzburg.

Daka finished as the Austrian elite division’s top scorer in the 2020-21 campaign, and he would be expected to strengthen the attacking line-up of Brendan Rodgers’ men as they look forward to having an impressive outing next season.

However, some feel the arrival of the 22-year-old would reduce the Super Eagles star’s playing chances at the King Power Stadium – thus, he has been advised to continue his professional career elsewhere.

For the retired winger who played a starring role in Ajax’s Champions League title-winning outing in 1995, the former Manchester City wonderkid should remain at Leicester and fight for a regular shirt.

“Iheanacho has adapted to how they play football at Leicester City, so he has nothing to fear or worry about,” George told Goal.

“He has to be there to compete because competition is always good. And remember, the World Cup is around the corner.

“It is only when he feels he is not getting the opportunities – then he can think of moving elsewhere to have that playing time.

“If he is doing his best when the season starts in terms of scoring goals – definitely, he would be playing week in week out.

“So, there is no need for him to pack his bags and think of leaving.”

Despite a shaky start to last season, the 24-year-old ended on a high – accruing 19 goals and seven assists in 39 matches in all competitions.

Nonetheless, the former Real Betis and Ipswich Town star hints at the grey areas the youngster must work on if he hopes to reproduce his blistering 2020-21 form.

“He is still a young man and he has to improve every year,” he continued.

“If his problem is not defending very well, he should add that to his game during the pre-season.

“So far, he is an all-round player, but I think he should make use of his right foot more often because he is always trying to turn to his left before taking a shot. That would help him in the long run.”