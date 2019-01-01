Cube Movers FC stun Diamond Trust Bank in Left Foot league battle

In the Mombasa Social league, Kuzemoto beat Mombasa Hamlets 4-1 while Being Human lost by a solitary goal to Island Sharks

Cube Movers scored a goal in each half to sink Diamond Trust Bank 2-0 in a Division Three match of the Left Foot league played over the weekend.

A double from Charles Kimuya was enough to lift Movers past Diamond Trust Bank, who looked rusty having not played for the past three weekends.

In another match, Vitambii Viishe beat One Africa Logistics 2-0, Red Catalans lost 2-0 to Tropical Heat while Tradewinds Aviation Services won 2-0 against DGM Limited.

Cosmos Limited continued with their good run in Division One after a 2-1 win against Dayliff, Amiran Kenya won 3-0 against Nyayo FC, Strath FC beat Rapid Rebels 2-0, GreenZone Property MGT won 1-0 against ICJ Kenya and Saad Advocates won 2-1 against Consolidated Bank.

Safaricom Limited emerged 3-2 winners against Hurlingham FC in Division Two while Ping Limited managed a 1-0 against Astral Aviation, Disciples FC drew 2-2 with Advert Eyez Limited and All Saints Cathedral lost 3-0 to Kingsway Tyres.

In Division Four, Apec Consortium drew 1-1 with Royal Media, SCLPS Thunderbolts lost 2-0 to FC while South C Academy B were hammered 9-0 by General Electric.

Nation Media Group's fine run in the Mombasa league was halted after they succumbed 5-2 to Tradewinds Aviation Services, Maerk Group also won 5-2 against Cube Movers, Vivo Energy won 3-0 against Total Kenya, Commercial Bank of Africa won 2-0 against NIC Bank while Sea Bulk Limited suffered a 4-0 defeat at the hands of Bamburi Cement Limited.