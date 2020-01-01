CS Mohamed unveils Kenya's sports resumption protocol

The actual date of the return for all sports has not been mooted as the stakeholders were given a week to read the report and provide feedback

Cabinet Secretary for Sports Amina Mohamed has confirmed the Ministry will soon roll out a sports resumption calendar.

Contact and non-contact sports in the country have been halted since mid-March when they were suspended due to the emergence of the global coronavirus pandemic.

But the assurance of Mohamed, in a virtual meeting with sports stakeholders, provided insight that the government will roll out a calendar, programme and guidelines for resumption.

“Due to the nature of pandemic, it was important to take a delicate and very diligent process that satisfied the Ministry of Health [MOH] and the World Health Organisation [WHO] directives including public participation,” Mohamed said during the virtual Monday meeting.

“It is my hope we will be able to complete the exercise as soon as possible and roll out a sports calendar.”

The Minister was speaking as she received the guidelines from a panel she had constituted to come up with a roadmap for resumption.

The report was presented by the panel’s chair Hassan Noor Hassan who led other members including Pius Meto, Rose Wachuka, Walter Ongeti, Gerald Gitonga, Agnes Oluoch, Naim Bilal, Elias Makori, Wycliffe Makanga, Doreen Odhiambo, Japhpter Rugut, Rose Wasike, Barnabas Korir, Francis Mutuku, Christine Mangwana, Kweya Obed, James Ochola and Sylvia Kamau in drafting the protocols.

“I am thankful for the committee members for the hard work that they put in to ensure the guidelines were ready in time,” Noor told the virtual meeting.

“We have lost a lot of time in the year and as you can see the school year has also been lost and we hopefully don’t want to see the same happening to sports.

“We really want to keep sports in the country alive.”

One of the guidelines proposed by the panel was the testing of all sportspeople before the resumption of their respective disciplines. This proposal, however, was slightly contested as the stakeholders asked the government to reduce testing charges or waive it altogether.

The stakeholders have been given a week to read the guidelines report and channel back their feedback before the ministry works on them and give a tentative date when sports will resume.

When the date shall be finally announced, it will give Football Federation (FKF) time to give a roadmap to the resumption of the leagues.

The fate of the Kenyan Premier League ( ) that was cancelled by FKF and disputed by its managers remains unknown as the matter is at the Sports Disputes Tribunal (SDT) now.