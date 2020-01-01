CS Mohamed oversees renaming of Kisumu Mamboleo Ground to Jomo Kenyatta International Stadium

The facility with a 20,000 carrying capacity is set to undergo renovations as it changes name

The Kisumu ASK Mamboleo Ground has been renamed Jomo Kenyatta International Stadium and is set to be renovated to meet the required standards to host domestic and international matches.

Laying the foundation stone, Kisumu County Governor Anyang' Nyong'o and the Cabinet Secretary for Sports Amina Mohamed said the development is a sign of the national government's effort in improving the sports facilities in the country.

“First of all, I would like to say a big thank you to the Sports Minister [Amina Mohamed] for taking the long journey to Kisumu so as to help us build a new stadium,” Nyong'o said during the launching ceremony.

More teams

“I am a very happy man because when President Uhuru Kenyatta assured us that he will ensure his government builds at least one stadium in each county and today the Sports Minister is in Kisumu for the same purpose.

“We are here today to lay the foundation stone of the Jomo Kenyatta Internation Stadium. We will also move to the Jomo Kenyatta Stadium and change the name to Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Sports Ground.

“Our main aim is to improve such facilities within Kisumu. I will make sure we will construct this stadium in the correct manner. We need to improve our facilities so as to have modern Hockey and Volleyball Courts as well as a football pitch.

“These projects will go on with support from the World Bank through the Sports Support Programme.”

Kisumu County has produced many players who have represented the Kenyan national team and , , Muhorni Youth, and Kisumu All-Stars are among the major teams situating in the county.

“Soon, we will also be upgrading the Moi Sports Stadium and those who doubt let them watch this space. I promised the Kisumu residents that we should improve the sports infrastructure in the county including the Muhoroni Stadium,” added the governor.

“We have to invest more in these things and I am happy with the government's gesture and their help in ensuring we do them perhaps with great help from Raila Odinga is encouraging.

“Even the change of names of these facilities has the blessings of the President and the former Prime Minister Odinga.”

“The stadium will spur massive economic growth in and around the Lake Region Economic Bloc,” Mohamed said as she welcomed the move.

Joined @AnyangNyongo to officiate the Jomo Kenyatta International Stadium ground breaking ceremony in Kisumu @KisumuCountyKE .The stadium will spur massive economic growth in and around the Lake Region Economic Bloc (L-REB). #TwendeKazi #spiritofKisumu pic.twitter.com/FGV8RumtRN — AMB.(Dr.) Amina C. Mohamed (@AMB_A_Mohammed) June 24, 2020

The construction and eventual completion of the Jomo Kenyatta International Stadium will complement Moi Stadium which has hosted top-tier matches.

, with a huge following in the area, has always hosted the majority of their home matches there in the last few seasons.

The Kisumu ASK Mamboleo Ground has a carrying capacity of 20,000.