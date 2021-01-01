CS Mohamed leaves FKF Premier League's fate in hands of Health Ministry

The top government official says the concerned dockets will watch how the number of infections behave before taking the next step

The Cabinet Secretary for Sports Amina Mohamed has left matters of sports resumption in the country in the hands of the Ministry of Health.

The Football Kenya Federation Premier League, the National Super League and the lower leagues were suspended in March by President Uhuru Kenyatta following the spike in the number of coronavirus infected individuals.

Mohamed has now stated the health docket will give direction on when it would be safe enough to let sports activities resume in the country.

"We will always look at the numbers and the trend of the pandemic and how the virus will behave in our country. We will have a talk with my colleague in the Ministry of Health to see what will happen," Mohamed told Goal on Thursday.

"Th numbers seem to be stabilising but it is still too high and we will look upon them [health ministry] for guidance and leadership. They will tell us when they think it is safe to gradually open up on matters sports."

In the week, FKF conducted the vaccination of Premier League and the Harambee Starlets players in anticipation of the possible resumption soon. The national women's team players were vaccinated as they have a planned friendly encounter against Zambia's Copper Queens.

The vaccination is expected to be rolled across the country in order for every league participating players to get the jabs.

FKF president Nick Mwendwa had asked the government to speed up the process that would see soccer activities resume soon.

“My appeal to the government is to ask them that they speed up the process of resuming football because this will help our national team Harambee Stars as they have World Cup qualifying matches coming up in June," said Mwendwa .

“We don’t want to have a situation where the league will be cancelled completely, I don’t think it will be necessary because we have shown previously that we can do the league with the tough Covid-19 measures in place and we hope they will allow us to continue the action.”

At the time of suspension, Tusker were leading the FKF Premier League table with 36 points from 16 games. A number of teams had played 15 while AFC Leopards and Gor Mahia had engaged in 14 matches.

KCB are second with 30 points while AFC Leopards and Kariobangi Sharks are third and fourth with 29 and 28 points respectively.

At the bottom, Vihiga United, Mathare United and Zoo FC occupy three places in the relegation zone.