CS Mohamed defends Ksh498m renovation of 'world-class' Kisumu Stadium after public criticism

As the facility is about to be launched, some Kenyans expressed dissatisfaction over the perceived quality of work on the lakeside facility

Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed has defended the Ksh498 million upgrading work done at the Jomo Kenyatta Stadium in Kisumu after members of the public questioned the quality of work.

As pictures of the renovated facility went viral on social media, some members of the public felt the work done does not reflect the value of money given what was allocated for it.

The work at the stadium started in mid-2020 after it was renamed Jomo Kenyatta Stadium from Kisumu Mambo Leo Ground.

"There is no stadium that has taken seven months to construct just like this has done in. I am satisfied that it is world-class and meets required international standards," Mohamed said as was quoted by Daily Nation .

"We will be using the national Madaraka Day celebrations as a dress rehearsal for the facility. After that, we will be checking what structural adjustments to make."



The Cabinet Secretary - who was accompanied by the Sports Principal Secretary Joe Okudo on Wednesday - was in the lakeside city to inspect the ongoing job at the stadium which will be used by various teams in different leagues once it is completed.

The Jomo Kenyatta Stadium has a carrying capacity of 30,000 and is set to have the main playing surface, eight-lane running track, terraces around the stadium and the biggest VIP Pavillion in the region.

The six-acre stadium also has a packing capacity of 600 vehicles and structural adjustments will be done as they are needed.

Kisumu County has produced many players who have represented the Kenyan national team and clubs like Sony Sugar, Western Stima, Muhorni Youth, and Kisumu All-Stars are among the major teams situated in the sugar-belt region.

Mentionable talents for the country have also been nurtured in the region including Allan Thigo, Peter Dawo and Dennis Oliech as well as Kenneth Muguna of Gor Mahia.

Once complete, it is expected Jomo Kenyatta will complement Moi Stadium and host high profile games including the Premier League and the National Super League games.

Currently, Bukhungu Stadium and Mumias Sports Complex in Kakamega and Sudi Stadium in Bungoma are among the few venues allowed to host top-tier games.