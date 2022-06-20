CS Amina’s FKF transition committee faces new legal hurdles after term extension

The club explains why they feel the appointed body has not been running the leagues in accordance with the federation’s constitution

National Super League side Zoo FC are the first club in the country to question the legal mandate of the Football Kenya Federation transition committee formed by the Cabinet Secretary for Sports, Amina Mohamed.

Since disbanding the FKF national executive committee, Amina appointed a caretaker committee, and when its mandate elapsed in May, she formed a transition one, whose existence was recently extended by a further two months.

"The country is aware that the national government, which remains a key stakeholder in the development of football among other sports, has since November 2021 attempted to steer FKF reforms," the club said in a statement available to GOAL.

"Whereas we laud all efforts by the national government that are aimed to develop and streamline the management of football, we are of the view that these very attempts remain a threat to our very dreams.

"As such, we are saddened by the actions of the Cabinet Secretary for Sports, Culture, and Heritage via Gazette Notice No. 7005 in extending the mandate of the Football Kenya Federation Transition Committee (FKFTC).

"The said mandate, which is said to have commenced on 16/6/2022, is to run for another two months."

The Kericho-based club outlined why they have issues with the recently formed body which runs all the leagues in the country.

"Having been aggrieved by the manner in which the NSL has been hitherto organized and run by the FKFTC and its predecessor, the FKFCC, we, alongside eight other petitioners, filed the SDTSC NO. E021 OF 2022, which suit has since attracted 10 other teams from the FKFPL and the FKFDO who have joined the same as interested parties," the statement added.

"The said suit is still pending determination. We are also aware that 13 Division Two teams have since sought and obtained orders to stop their league.

"Among other issues, our petition and that of the Division Two teams are concerned with the legality of the FKFTC's actions in running the FKF Leagues contrary to the FKF constitution and arbitrary to FKF rules and regulations and, by extension, its predecessor: management of the said leagues in a contrasting manner being their primary mandate."

The former Premier League side also cited occasions on which they believe the committee did not run its operations in accordance with the FKF constitution.

"Conspicuously, the FKFTC has ignored the FKF standing committees and judicial bodies and gone ahead to arbitrarily appoint some Kangaroo committees in disregard of the FKF constitution that they ought to have religiously upheld," it continued.

"We are further concerned that their mandate was to bridge the leadership vacuum occasioned by her Gazette Notice No. 12374, which ousted the FKF national executive committee, which has since been arguably cured by the FKF SGM of 11/6/2022."