Crystal Palace’s Zaha sets personal Premier League record with Chelsea screamer

The Cote d’Ivoire international scored a beauty against Frank Lampard’s men to score his first English top-flight goal since December 2019

’s Wilfried Zaha has ended his 17-game Premier League goal drought with an absolute beauty against .

Since scoring in the Eagles’ 1-1 draw against and Hove Albion on December 16, 2019, the Cote d’Ivoire star has gone on a spell of seven games without hitting the target.

Against the Blues on Tuesday, however, the 27-year-old ended his wait in incredible fashion.



With Frank Lampard’s team racing to a 2-0 lead after 27 minutes at Selhurst Park Stadium thanks to efforts from Olivier Giroud and Christian Pulisic, Zaha reduced the deficit with a screamer.

He picked the ball 30 yards from goal, took it forward slightly before smashing a wonder-strike past a helpless Kepa Arrizabalaga.

That goal was the former man’s furthest of all his previous 35 recorded in the English elite division. Indeed, they were not more than 19 yards out.

30 - @Wilfriedzaha's strike came from a distance of just over 30 yards; none of his previous 35 Premier League goals were from more than 19 yards out. Bosh. #CRYCHE pic.twitter.com/r3U6Xy1Nbk — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) July 7, 2020

Also, that strike – his first in 2020 - stood as his third from outside the penalty area.

3 - Wilfried Zaha's strike was his 36th Premier League goal but just his third from outside the penalty area, with this the Ivorian's first goal in the competition in 17 games since netting in December versus Brighton. Screamer. #CRYCHE pic.twitter.com/QexQEmaVIl — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) July 7, 2020

Substitute Tammy Abraham added a third for Chelsea thanks to an assist from Ruben Loftus-Cheek before Christian Benteke scored the hosts' second goal of the evening.



Zaha’s teammate Jordan Ayew was handed a starting role as he continues his chase for his first double-figure in the English apex league having scored nine goals so far to become his club’s highest goalscorer this season.

The 28-year-old reached a major milestone in the history of Ghanaian players to have graced the English top-flight after eclipsing Tony Yeboah’s record to become ’s highest-scoring player in the competition’s history.

Before the resumption of English football, Crystal Palace were looking bright for a place in the , but, defeats in their last three games seems to have made that dream fade into thin air.

Article continues below

Currently, Roy Hodgson’s men stay 14th in the Premier League log having accrued 42 points from 34 games. Defeat against the Stamford Bridge giants could see them drop further depending on the results of other games.

For Chelsea who are ranked third behind newly crowned English champions and , picking all points at stake will boost their chase for a place in next season’s .

Hodgson’s men travel to the Villa Park on Sunday for their fixture against Mbwana Samatta’s , while the West Londoners head to the Bramall Lane with a date against .