Crystal Palace's Wilfried Zaha and Aaron Wan-Bissaka tipped to play for Premier League top-six clubs

The African duo have established themselves as prominent players in Roy Hodgson's team with impressive displays this campaign

stars Wilfried Zaha and Aaron Wan-Bissaka have what it takes to play for a top-six club in the Premier League, according to former club midfielder Shaun Derry.

Since his return from in 2015 for a second spell, Zaha has proved to be an outstanding figure at Selhurst Park and has also notched eights in 26 league matches so far this season.

Wan-Bissaka has also been magnificent for the Eagles since his debut last year February and his versatility has helped him put in fine attacking and defensive displays for Roy Hodgson's team this term.

Their performances have attracted interests from German Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund. However, Premier League outfits including Manchester City, Manchester United and Chelsea are reportedly keen on a move for Wan-Bissaka.

And Derry, pleased with the duo contributions to the team so far, believes the African duo will fit into any of the teams vying for Uefa and Uefa spots in the English top-flight.

"That’s my local club, I massively want success for Crystal Palace they’ve been on an unbelievable journey in the past five or six years,” Derry told Express Sport.

“They nearly went to the dust in 2010, I was very much part of that, so to see where they are now and to see the likes of Wilfried Zaha and Aaron Wan-Bisakka doing so well, it’s brilliant.

“They’re exciting for the south London crowd, they always gravitate to that sort of player.

"Wilfried signing for United was his decision, he would’ve shown more of his talent had Ferguson stayed there but to come back and be the player he is again is great for everybody.

“I can see him playing for a top-six club and that applies for Aaron as well, he’s come from nowhere, he’s shot to prominence and now he’s one of the top right backs in the Premier League.

“The way that he was as a 14-year-old, I was a part-time coach and he was in that age group, to see him now, it’s a remarkable transformation and a great journey that everyone at Palace should be proud of.”

Zaha is doubtful for Cote d'Ivoire's 2019 Africa Cup of Nations final qualifying match against Rwanda after missing Crystal Palace's 2-1 loss to on Saturday due to a hamstring injury while Wan-Bissaka has been invited to 's U21 squad with DR Congo set to battle the Three Lions for the 21-year-old's international allegiance.